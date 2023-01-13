English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

FIIs turning towards DLF, selling pressure on Dabur stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

market | IST

FIIs turning towards DLF, selling pressure on Dabur - stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

Profile image
By Nimesh Shah   Jan 13, 2023 5:49 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The Nifty 50 gained close to 100 points on Friday after yet again testing the December 26 low of 17,774.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell DLF share

TRADE
Shares of DLF ended with modest gains for the second day in a row. The stock gained three-quarters of a percent on Thursday, followed by another 0.6 percent on Friday.

Recommended Articles

View All
'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read


Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that the stock is consolidating post its recent correction. Shares are down 7.2 percent over the last month.
Dealers also indicated that DLF saw first signs of buying interest at the FII desk in today's trading session.
Friday Saves The Day and the Week
Benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak and also ended with gains for the week. The Nifty 50 gained close to 100 points on Friday after yet again testing the December 26 low of 17,774. The index again faced a hurdle at the 18,000 mark, failing to cross that level intraday.
Most of the recovery and subsequent gains were led by financials and technology stocks. Dealers indicate that flows were mixed on Friday with selling seen in FMCG and consumer discretionary names while metal stocks witnessed buying action.
The bulls are trying hard to defend the levels of 17,800, according to the dealing rooms, who also said that earnings will continue to dominate the near-term trends.
Besides DLF, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:
M&M Financial Services: The stock has been oscillating between gains and losses since January 04. Even as the stock ended 1 percent higher on Friday, dealing rooms indicate that there was heavy selling pressure from FIIs in the stock. Over the last month, the stock has been stuck in a range of Rs 220 on the downside and Rs 247 on the upside.
Dabur: As we mentioned earlier, consumer discretionary and FMCG names saw selling in today's session and Dabur was not insulated from the same. Even though the stock declined only 0.2 percent, it fell for the third straight day and has declined in five out of the last six trading sessions.
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X