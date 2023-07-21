FIIs buy SBI, sell Tata Communications - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

The market snapped a six-day winning streak on Friday but ended higher for the week. Largecap stocks like Infosys and tech peers, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were among the key contributors to the index downside.

Shares of India's largest lender State Bank of India Ltd. ended higher for the third straight day on Friday and has closed near its all-time high of Rs 629.65.

Dealing room sources told CNBC-TV18 that FIIs were buyers in the stock during today's trading session.

The stock has also turned positive on a year-to-date basis after today's move.

A Day Of Losses

Tech stocks were under pressure post the guidance cut from Infosys. Dealers said that flows were mixed at FII desk. While banks continue to be well bid, there has been some contra buying in tech stocks at lower levels.

Broader markets were relative outperformers with gains seen in railway, media and infrastructure names.

Besides State Bank of India, here are the other stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

Tata Communications: Stock ended lower for the second day running and has now declined in four out of the last five trading sessions. Dealers suggested that FIIs were sellers in the stock in today's trading session.

Crompton Consumer: The stock snapped a two-day gaining streak, ending 1.5 percent lower on Friday. Sell flows have been seen in the stock according to dealers, while brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has issued a tactical sell call on the stock.

Bandhan Bank: The underperformer on the Nifty Bank index this year ended 3 percent higher on Friday. The stock surged after 1 crore shares of the lender exchanged hands in a large trade. Dealers suggest that a leading FII investor is the likely buyer in the deal.