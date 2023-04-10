DLF's best day of 2023, FIIs buy Titan - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

Shares of DLF ended nearly 6 percent higher on Monday, registering its best single-day gain in 2023.

The stock, along with the entire real estate space has been in focus after the Reserve Bank of India did not raise policy rates on Thursday, followed by strong quarterly updates from companies like Godrej Properties and Sobha.

Sources in the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that FIIs have been buyers in DLF in today's session.

Shares of DLF ended higher for the sixth day in a row, during which it has gained nearly 17 percent.

Pressure At Higher Levels

Benchmark indices gained for the sixth day in a row on Monday but faced pressure at higher levels. The Nifty 50 index managed to close above the flat line, but corrected 70 points from the day's high.

Flows were mixed at FII desks, according to dealers with small basket selling at a leading FII desk.

Financials continued to witness selling pressure according to dealers, leading to the Nifty Bank underperforming in today's session. All eyes are now on the largecap IT earnings this week, with TCS kickstarting earnings on April 12.

Besides DLF, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Bandhan Bank: Shares of the lender ended higher for the sixth day in a row, gaining one percent. The stock has gained over 12 percent during the last six trading sessions. However, dealers said that selling continued at leading FII desks, but Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock in today's session, thereby boosting sentiment.

Titan: Shares ended 1.1 percent higher on Monday. The stock has gained in three out of the last four trading sessions. FIIs were buyers recent times, according to dealers. March-quarter business updates were better than street estimates.

Ambuja Cements: Shares ended little changed on Monday but gained for the sixth day in a row. Dealers are indicating that a leading long-only fund has been an active buyer in the stock. Shares of Ambuja are down 27 percent so far this year.