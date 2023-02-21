English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsDomestic Mutual Fund buying Dishman Pharma, IndiGo drops for sixth day Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday
market | Feb 21, 2023 3:59 PM IST

Domestic Mutual Fund buying Dishman Pharma, IndiGo drops for sixth day - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Profile image
By Nimesh Shah   Feb 21, 2023 4:03 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Shares of Interglobe Aviation have now declined for six straight sessions, during which it has corrected close to 10 percent.

Shares of Dishman Pharma ended 11.8 percent higher on Tuesday, extending its gaining streak to the fourth straight trading session. The stock has gained in nine out of the last 11 trading sessions.

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a leading domestic mutual fund has been an active buyer in the stock recently.
The stock has gained 45 percent over the last month.
Pressure At Higher Levels
Benchmark indices continued to see pressure at higher levels, failing to sustain the gains witnessed in early trade. Both Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with minor cuts.
However, fund flows were positive in today's session. In fact, there was Nifty 50 basket buying at a leading FII desk.
On the downside, 17,800 continues to remain a crucial support for the Nifty 50. Even in today's session, the index made an intraday low of exactly 17,800.
Financials continue to struggle and were joined by PSU banks today which were also under pressure. Dealers also said that cash market volumes were on the lower side in today's session.
Besides Dishman Pharma, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:
Interglobe Aviation: Shares of the aviation company ended 1.5 percent lower on Tuesday. The stock has now declined for six straight sessions, during which it has corrected close to 10 percent. Investability weight change in the FTSE is likely to take place soon. Dealers are expecting buy flows between $13 million to $15 million in the stock.
Syngene: Biocon's research arm ended 1.7 percent higher on Tuesday after a two-day drop. Dealers suggest that FIIs have been buying the stock and today's session is likely to see high delivery volumes.
HCLTech: The technology major ended 1 percent lower on Tuesday and has now declined in three out of the last four trading sessions. The stock has been consolidating and dealers indicate that there were strong sell flows from the FII desk in today's session.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Feb 21, 2023 3:59 PM IST
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

    Shows

    View All

    Top Budget Opinions

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      X