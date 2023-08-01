FIIs buy IRFC, UBL, sell Exide - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Dealer's said that the flows at institutional desk were mixed in the session today, FIIs were better sellers.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon ended almost 20 percent higher at a 52-week high of Rs 319.6 apiece. The stock is up for fourth day in a row, and has gained in eight out of the last 10 trading sessions.

Sources in the dealing room suggest that the stock has been buzzing on buy flows at the HNI desk. There is a clutch of HNI investors active buyers, and all eyes are on board meet scheduled next week.

Markets Choppy, Mixed Flows At Institutional Desk

The Sensex and Nifty 50 remained choppy in the session on Tuesday, and ended flat. Resistance for the Nifty 50 is at 19,800 on the upside. Dealer's said that the flows at institutional desk were mixed in the session today, FIIs were better sellers.

The broader market continue to outperform. The Power PSU stocks continue to be well bid while real estate stocks sees profit booking.

Besides Dilip Buildcon, here are the other stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

Exide: The shares of the company ended 6.2 percent higher on Tuesday, snapping a two day falling streak. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 266.7 apiece in the trade today. Sources in the dealing room tell CNBC-TV18 that the while the stock was buzzing in trade, the FII desk witnessed sell flows today.

IRFC: The shares ended 6.5 percent higher, up for third day in a row. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 41.7 apiece in the trade today. The stock was buzzing on strong buy flows at FII desk. Dealers expect high delivery volumes.

UBL: The stock of the company ended 3.4 percent higher. According to the sources in dealing room, the stock is buzzing on buy flows. All eyes are on the new CEO appointment which is expected in September.