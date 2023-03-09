Block deal likely in Devyani, FIIs buy Manappuram, IDFC First - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

Shares of Devyani International have been consolidating in a narrow range for the last six trading sessions and have not seen a move of 1 percent of more on either side this month.

Sources within dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is expected in the stock soon in which a leading private equity investor is likely to be the seller.

The stock has declined over 15 percent so far this year.

Three Day Winning Streak Ends

Benchmark indices failed to hold on to opening gains and closed at the day's low. The Nifty 50 index was dragged lower by market heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys, TCS, and ITC.

BSE-listed companies lost market capitalisation worth Rs 2 lakh crore in today's session.

Dealers suggest that flows were mixed in today's session. Financials continue to remain well bid but the weekly options expiry added to the pressure today.

On the upside, 17,800 continues to remain a resistance for the Nifty 50.

Besides Devyani International, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Manappuram Finance: Shares ended 3 percent higher on Thursday, adding to Wednesday's 3 percent gains. The stock has now gained for the fourth straight session and have gained in six out of the last seven trading days. Dealers suggest that FIIs have been buyers in the stock. The last seven trading sessions has seen the stock gain 15 percent.

IDFC First Bank: The stock ended 1 percent lower in today's session after a three-day surge. Dealers indicate that FIIs have also been buyers in this stock with a leading long-only fund being an active buyer. The stock has gained in eight out of the last 10 trading sessions.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Shares ended 3.2 percent lower on Thursday, turning out to be the second-biggest loser on the Nifty 50 index. The stock declined after a three-day surge. Sell flows have been seen on FII desk according to dealers.