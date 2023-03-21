Devyani International falls for 10th day, FIIs buy ICICI Prudential - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Shares of Devyani International ended 1.1 percent lower on Tuesday, extending its losses for the 10th consecutive session. The stock has been on a downward spiral since March 6.

A large block deal took place on the stock today, where 3 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands. Devyani International was also part of the dealing room chatter on March 9, where we spoke about the fact that a large deal is likely to take place in the stock soon.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a large PE investor was the likely seller in today's transaction, something that we alluded to on March 9 as well.

Relief Rally Continues

Benchmark indices registered their third day of gains out of the last four trading sessions as global risk-on and short covering continued. The Nifty 50 ended above the mark of 17,100, while the Sensex gained nearly 450 points.

Dealers suggest that flows were mixed on the FII desk and that selective selling pressure will continue in the banking stocks.

All eyes are now on the FOMC meeting and its outcome tomorrow night.

Dealers continue to maintain that 16,800 remains a very crucial support on the downside for the Nifty 50.

Besides Devyani International, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

ICICI Prudential: The stock ended 2.5 percent higher on Tuesday after a two-day drop. Shares had gained 6.7 percent last Thursday. Dealers indicate that FIIs have been buyers in the stock recently.

Greenlam: Shares ended 6.3 percent higher on Tuesday, marking their biggest single-day gain in a single session in two months. The stock gained after a large block deal where 2.4 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands. While buyers and sellers are not known yet, dealers believe that the disclosure of the same would be key.

Interglobe Aviation: The airline has been consolidating off late, with shares ending nearly a percent higher on Tuesday. Citi upgraded the stock to buy from its earlier rating of sell, and also opened a positive catalyst watch on the stock.