Clean out trade likely in Delhivery, HNIs buy HPCL - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

Shares of Delhivery ended little changed on Thursday but managed to close above the flat line. The stock has now gained in three out of the last four trading sessions.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a few block bids were placed for the stock at the FII desk.

Dealers also suggested that a large clean out trade from a leading FII is likely to take place in the stock soon.

Strong Weekly Expiry

The Nifty 50 index gained for the eighth straight day on Thursday, a strong end to the weekly options expiry. The index closed near the 19,500 mark.

Flows are mixed with a positive bias, according to the dealers, who also said that there was market at close basket buying seen for the second day in a row.

PSU stocks continue to be well bid and dealers said that OMCs were in focus today as all three of them - HPCL, BPCL and IOC hit a 52-week high.

While broader markets continued to outperform, the realty stocks were buzzing today on account of buy flows. The Nifty Realty index ended as the top sectoral gainer.

Besides Delhivery, here are the other stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

HPCL: As we highlighted earlier, HPCL ended at a 52-week high, gaining 3 percent on Thursday. The state-run refiner has gained nearly 10 percent over the past month. Dealers said that a few HNI investors were active buyers in the stock.

Aurobindo Pharma: The stock ended four percent higher on Thursday, gaining for the third day in a row. Shares also ended at a record high. Dealers indicate that FIIs have been buyers in the stock recently.

ICICI Bank: Stock ended higher for the fourth day in a row. It has now gained in seven out of the last eight trading sessions. Dealers said that there were market at close buy flows at the FII desk that the stock witnessed in today's session.