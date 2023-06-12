Delhivery's best day in a year, BEL may see high volumes - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

Midcap IT stocks saw fresh buying from the institutional side in today's trading session.

Shares of Delhivery ended with gains of 9.5 percent on Monday, its best single-day performance since June last year, after multiple block deals took place in the stock.

Data available indicates that 30 lakh shares of Delhivery had exchanged hands in multiple block deals.

Buyers and sellers within the transaction are yet to be disclosed. Shares of Delhivery are down 24 percent over the last 12 months.

Subdued Start To The Week

Benchmark indices consolidated yet again as the action is now awaited from the FOMC meeting later in the week. The Nifty 50 ended with a positive bias and also managed to just close above the 18,600 mark.

Broader markets continued to outperform with the midcap index gaining 0.5 percent on the back of strong traction in cash market stocks. PSUs saw decent bidding from FIIs even as institutional flows were mixed in today's session, according to sources within the dealing rooms who spoke to CNBC-TV18.

Midcap IT stocks saw fresh buying from the institutional side in today's trading session.

Besides Delhivery, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Bharat Electronics: Shares ended one percent lower on Monday and have declined in three out of the last four trading sessions. Yet, dealers believe that there were strong buy flows that the stock witnessed in today's trading session. The stock is also likely to see higher volumes in the session.

HBL Power: Shares ended 2.6 percent higher on Monday after dealers indicated that there was strong buying interest in the stock from a leading FII desk. The stock has now gained in eight out of the last nine trading sessions. Shares have risen 36 percent since May 30.

ZIM Laboratories: Shares of the company added another 3.5 percent on Monday after Friday's 10 percent surge. The stock gained on the back of a large block deal, where a public shareholder - Zakir S Vali was the seller. A prominent investor also holds a large stake in the company, according to the dealers.