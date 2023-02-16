CARE Ratings at 52-week high, block deal likely in PB Fintech - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

Shares of CARE Ratings ended at a 52-week high on Thursday, gaining another 4.7 percent and extending its gains for the third straight day.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that the stock is seeing positive momentum on the back of high net worth individuals (HNIs) buying the stock.

The stock has gained close to 25 percent over the last 12 months.

Choppy Session

Benchmark indices consolidated but cooled off from the day's high on the weekly options expiry session. Leadership was with the technology names as the Nifty IT index outperformed.

Dealers say that flows at the FII desk were mixed with small amount of buying seen in private banks.

The next resistance for the Nifty 50 on the charts is seen between 18,200 - 18,300 and all eyes are on the FTSE semi-annual review.

Besides CARE Ratings, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

PB Fintech: Shares ended higher by 0.7 percent on Thursday after a two-day drop. Dealers indicate that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon. The two-day drop on Tuesday and Wednesday came after an eight-day surge. The stock has gained 12.5 percent over the past month.

APL Apollo Tubes: The stock had its best day in 10 months, ending with gains of nearly 7.5 percent. FIIs have been buyers in the stock, according to dealers, who are also anticipating high delivery volumes on the stock in today's trading session.

Pricol: The stock ended 1.3 percent higher on Thursday and has now gained in three out of the last four trading session. Dealers are anticipating a corporate development to take place in the stock soon.