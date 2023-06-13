Promoter entity likely sold Capacite Infra, FIIs buy Pidilite - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Dealer's suggest that the buying flow was aggressive at a leading FII desk and large sovereign fund is increasing India exposure. Buying across large capitalisation stocks was witnessed today.

The shares of Capacite Infra ended higher 5.2 percent higher on Tuesday, ending in the green for the second session in a row. The shares of the company changed hands in a large block deal in today's session. Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the seller is a leading PE fund.

The stock has jumped 25.8 percent in one month. The shares have gained in six out of last nine trading sessions.

Market At Day's High

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Tuesday, ending in the green for second session in a row. The gains in financial and FMCG shares led the headline indices higher. While, auto stocks traded in the red. Nifty Midcap index rose to a record high.

Some profit booking was seen in select mid and small cap stocks today.

Besides Capacite Infra, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

AB Fashion: The shares of the company ended 5.8 percent higher on Tuesday, up for second session in a row. Sources within the dealing roam suggest that selling pressure from a leading domestic PMS is over.

Minda Corp: The shares of the company ended 3.3 percent higher on Tuesday, up for second straight session. Sources within the dealing roam suggest that a leading domestic mutual fund was the buyer in today's block.

Pidilite: The shares rose 1.5 percent, to end in the green for second day in a row. According to dealers, there have been strong buy flows on the FII desk in today's session. A leading long-only fund is said to be an active buyer.