Buyers in Campus block deal, Titan may see corporate development - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

Shares of Titan ended 1.3 percent lower on Friday and have declined in two out of the last three trading sessions. The last three sessions have come on the back of six straight days of gains.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating a corporate development within the company to take place soon.

Titan's shares are down 3.1 percent so far this year.

Third Weekly Loss

Benchmark indices declined for the third straight week, with both Sensex and the Nifty 50 declining over 1 percent each. Most other sectoral indices ended lower as well.

Newsflow on STT, debt mutual funds further dampened sentiment.

Dealers believe that the Nifty 50 support at 16,800 will be crucial on the downside. Institutional data today will be impacted by the Campus Activewear block deal, where over 8 percent equity had exchanged hands.

Besides Titan, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Campus Activewear: Shares of the company ended 8.7 percent lower on Friday after over 8 percent equity exchanged hands in a large block deal. CNBC-TV18 reported citing sources that TPG planned on initiating a cleanout trade through this deal. Dealers say that a mix of FIIs and domestic mutual funds are buyers in this transaction.

Kalyan Jewellers: Shares have been consolidating after a 9.7 percent jump on March 17. The stock has declined in four of the last five trading sessions and ended 0.9 percent lower on Friday. Dealers suggest that a large block deal is expected in the stock soon, where are large PE investor is expected to be the seller.

Kalpataru Power: Shares have been oscillating between gains and losses over the last eight trading sessions. The stock ended 2 percent lower on Friday. Dealers are anticipating a large block deal to take place in the stock soon.