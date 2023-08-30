Block deal likely in Shriram Properties, FIIs buy Voltas - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Wednesday

The shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals ended 2.9 percent higher on Wednesday, after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 119.5 earlier in the session. The stock was up for third straight day. Sources in the dealing room said there were strong flows at HNI desk. According to the dealers, street expected the company to bag a large order soon.

Post the closing of the trading session on Wednesday, the state-run company said it has bagged a large order from NTPC . The size of the order has not been disclosed.

Indian equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex failed to hold onto the gains on Wednesday, and ended the session flat dragged by financial shares. The broader market continue to outperform. The midcap and smallcap indices touched record highs in the session today.

Fall in bank stocks dragged the market lower. The Nifty Bank index ended 600 points off day's high. The sources in dealing room told CNBC-TV18 that there was extremely stock-specific flows from institutional investors today.

Small buy flows were witnessed into private bank stocks.

Besides BHEL, these stocks made it to the dealing room chatter on Wednesday:

Shriram Properties: The shares of the real estate developer ended in the red, continuing its losing streak after a days breather. According to sources, a large block deal expected soon, a private equity is likely to exit.

Voltas: The shares of the home appliances company ended 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, in the green for third day in a row. Sources in the dealing room said there were strong buy flows at the FII desk today.

Adani Energy Solutions: The shares of the Adani Group company, formerly known as Adani Transmission, ended 1.76 percent lower on Wednesday. The stock remained in the red for fourth straight session. The stock has been consolidating of late, and has gained in five out of the last ten trading session. Dealers told CNBC-TV18 that a leading long-only fund is an active buyer of late.