BHEL up nearly 9% in two sessions, HNIs buy L&T Finance - Stocks that kept dealers busy mid-week

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) ended higher for the second straight day on Wednesday, extending its two-day gain to 9 percent. The stock gained 4.3 percent in today's session, adding to Tuesday's 4 percent surge.

Sources in the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that the stock has been in focus as the street is anticipating the company to win a large order soon.

Despite the two-day surge, shares of BHEL are still down 9 percent for the year so far.

Some Relief At Last

TCS, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries led the market out of an eight-day fall. The Sensex gained close to 450 points in mid-week trading while the Nifty 50 gained close to 150 points to end at 17,450.

BSE-listed companies added Rs 3.3 lakh crore to their overall market capitalisation, after losing over Rs 10 lakh crore during the previous eight trading sessions.

Dealers believe that although financials rallied post their recent underperformance, flows remain mixed at the FII desk.

Another sector that outperformed today was metals, which has seen some buying at the institutional desk.

Besides BHEL, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

L&T Finance Holdings: Shares ended 3.2 percent higher on Wednesday as dealing rooms indicate that High Net Worth (HNI) individuals have been buyers in the stock. Shares have risen over 40 percent during the last 12 months.

Max Healthcare: The stock has been consolidating in a narrow range and has not seen a move of 1 percent or more in either direction over the last six trading sessions. Dealers believe that a leading foreign investor has been an active seller in the stock recently.