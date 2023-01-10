BCL Industries up 30% in three sessions, Bajaj Finance under pressure - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

The company is scheduled to hold a board meeting on December 12 to consider the proposal for raising funds.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a very influential High Networth Individual (HNI) may pick up stake in the company through a preferential issue of shares.

Another Day Of Weakness

Dealers suggest that flows in today's session were mixed and that there was a small "market at close" basket selling at a leading FII desk.

What dealers also suggested is that FIIs and HNIs unwound their positions in banking stocks, which were the top drags in today's session. Barring IndusInd Bank, all constituents of the Nifty Bank index ended with losses.

Dealers maintain that the Nifty 50 continues to be stuck in a range of 17,800 on the downside and 18,300 on the upside.

Besides BCL Industries, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Indian Energy Exchange: The stock is attempting to recover from its recent 52-week low and ended with modest gains for the second day in a row. Dealers indicate that there was some buying seen from FIIs in this stock in recent times.

Bajaj Finance: The stock has been under pressure since it released its quarterly business update. At one point, both Bajaj Finance and Finserv had eroded nearly Rs 62,000 crore in their market capitalisation. Shares of the company have declined in four out of the last five trading sessions. Dealers suggest that a leading domestic mutual fund house is trimming its stake in the stock that delivered its first year of negative returns in 2022 after a decade.