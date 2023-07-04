FIIs buy AU Bank, domestic MF buys Adani Ports - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

PSU Bank index continues to outperform, and has gained over 5 percent in the last two trading sessions.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank ended 2.2 percent higher on Tuesday, posting its third straight day of gains.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that FIIs have been buyers in the stock as there have been buy flows at FII desk.

The stock has risen 18 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Fourth Day Of Record Close

Benchmark indices ended higher for the sixth day in a row led by another day of largecap outperformance. The Nifty 50 index has now gained over 700 points in the last six trading sessions.

Broader markets were outperformers in today's trading session.

Besides AU Small Finance Bank, these stocks made it to the dealing room chatter:

Adani Ports: The stock ended 0.6 percent higher and snapped a two-day losing streak. Dealers indicate that selling pressure from a leading FII is largely over, and that a leading domestic mutual fund is a buyer in the stock.

Delhivery: Shares ended 0.7 percent higher and have now gained in five out of the last six trading sessions. The stock has been consolidating off late and dealers indicate that a leading domestic mutual fund has been an active seller in the stock.

United Breweries: The stock also ended 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday and has also gained in five out of the last six trading sessions. Dealers believe that HNIs have been buying the stock and all eyes are now on the management rejig.