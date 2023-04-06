AB Fashion's best day of 2023, PB Fintech falls for third day - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail gained 4.8 percent on Thursday, registering their best day of the year so far. The stock has now gained in four out of the last five trading sessions.

A large deal took place in the stock during Thursday's session, where 35 lakh shares changed hands. Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the stock gained after a clean out trade by a leading domestic mutual fund.

Despite today's gains, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are down nearly 25 percent this year so far and are near their 52-week low.

A Truncated Week Ends

No rate hike in today's policy from the Reserve Bank of India ensured another day of gains for India's benchmark indices. The Nifty 50 index ended just a point shy of the 17,600 mark.

Rate sensitives rallied in today's session post the RBI announcement. Real Estate stocks like Godrej Properties ended with gains of over 6 percent.

Flows on the FII desk were mixed with small "market at close" basket selling seen today by the dealers, who also said that there are some signs of profit booking seen ahead of another truncated week.

All eyes are now on tech companies, who will kickstart the March quarter earnings next week. Ahead of earnings, there was some weakness seen in largecap names.

Besides Aditya Birla Fashion, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Aptech: Shares hit a 52-week high on Thursday, gaining 7.5 percent and hitting a 52-week high. The stock gained for the fifth day in a row, during which it has gained over 23 percent. Dealers indicated that HNIs have been buying the stock recently.

Bharti Airtel: Shares of the telecom operator ended higher for the fourth day in a row, gaining 0.3 percent. Dealers suggest that amidst the recent consolidation, there have been signs of fresh buying from institutional investors.

PB Fintech: The stock recovered marginally from the day's low but still ended a percent lower and declined for the third straight day. Shares have declined nearly 7 percent during the last three trading sessions. Dealers indicate that multiple block deals have continued in the stock even during today's session.