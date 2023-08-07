CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsFIIs buy Zomato, block deal likely in JTL Industries Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

FIIs buy Zomato, block deal likely in JTL Industries - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

2 Min Read
Profile image

By Nimesh Shah  Aug 7, 2023 3:59:59 PM IST (Published)

Sources in the dealing room tell CNBC-TV18 that the flows were mixed at the FII desk , however, sell flows were witnessed in select private bank stocks during Monday's session. 

Shares of Adani Green ended nearly five percent lower, down for fifth session in a row. The stock has fallen 14 percent in the past five sessions. remained under pressure in the trade on Monday, after three percent equity changed hands  in a large block deal earlier in the day. Sources in dealing room suggest that promoter entity is the likely seller and a leading sovereign fund is likely the buyer.

Share Market Live


FIIs Sell Private Banks; Pharma, PSU Stocks Outperform
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended near day's high on Monday, but financials remained under pressure during the session. Gains in IT shares lead the headline indices higher. All Nifty 50 sectors ended in the green.
Sources in the dealing room tell CNBC-TV18 that the flows were mixed at the FII desk , however, sell flows were witnessed in select private bank stocks during Monday's session.
Pharma and PSU stocks continued to outperform in today's session, and rail PSUs were well bid. Trend of promoters and private equity investors selling stake has picked up.
Besides Adani Green, here are the other stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:
Shivalik Bimetal: The shares of the company settled over seven percent lower on Monday, ending in the red for third session in a row. The stock remained under pressure post large block. Dealers suggest that promoter entity is the likely seller and a leading domestic AIF is the likely buyer along with few hedge funds.
JTL Industries: The shares of the company hit a 52-week high in Monday's session, before ending 0.6 percent higher. The stock is up for second session in a row. The stock is buzzing off late, and sources in the dealing room tell CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is expected soon.
Zomato: The shares of the food delivery platform ended 1.68 percent higher after hitting 52-week high earlier in the session. The stock surpassed the Rs 100 apiece mark for the first time since Jan 25, 2022. The stock is up 13.65 percent in the past five days. According to dealers, buying momentum continues at FII desk and a long only FII has tuned an active buyer.
(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

Aug 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Aug 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X