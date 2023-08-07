FIIs buy Zomato, block deal likely in JTL Industries - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

Sources in the dealing room tell CNBC-TV18 that the flows were mixed at the FII desk , however, sell flows were witnessed in select private bank stocks during Monday's session.

Shares of Adani Green ended nearly five percent lower, down for fifth session in a row. The stock has fallen 14 percent in the past five sessions. remained under pressure in the trade on Monday, after three percent equity changed hands in a large block deal earlier in the day. Sources in dealing room suggest that promoter entity is the likely seller and a leading sovereign fund is likely the buyer.

FIIs Sell Private Banks; Pharma, PSU Stocks Outperform

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended near day's high on Monday, but financials remained under pressure during the session. Gains in IT shares lead the headline indices higher. All Nifty 50 sectors ended in the green.

Pharma and PSU stocks continued to outperform in today's session, and rail PSUs were well bid. Trend of promoters and private equity investors selling stake has picked up.

Besides Adani Green, here are the other stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

Shivalik Bimetal: The shares of the company settled over seven percent lower on Monday, ending in the red for third session in a row. The stock remained under pressure post large block. Dealers suggest that promoter entity is the likely seller and a leading domestic AIF is the likely buyer along with few hedge funds.

JTL Industries: The shares of the company hit a 52-week high in Monday's session, before ending 0.6 percent higher. The stock is up for second session in a row. The stock is buzzing off late, and sources in the dealing room tell CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is expected soon.

Zomato: The shares of the food delivery platform ended 1.68 percent higher after hitting 52-week high earlier in the session. The stock surpassed the Rs 100 apiece mark for the first time since Jan 25, 2022. The stock is up 13.65 percent in the past five days. According to dealers, buying momentum continues at FII desk and a long only FII has tuned an active buyer.