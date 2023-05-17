Britannia near 52-week high, FII sell Sun Pharma - Stocks that kept the dealers busy on Wednesday

The shares of Vedant Fashions ended 0.9 percent lower on Wednesday, down for the third session in a row. The shares have fallen in nine out of the last 12 trading sessions. Sources in the dealing room tell CNBC-TV18 that a large block is expected soon. At present the promoter hold 84 percent stake in the company.

Market under pressure

The market remained under pressure for the second consecutive day, with Nifty 50 ending at the lowest since May 8. The flows remained mixed. Selling pressure was seen across tech and pharma stocks in Wednesday's session.

Nifty resistance at 18,300 on the upside. Midcaps relatively outperform the market. Stocks react sharply to earnings.

Besides Vedant Fashions, these are some of the other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Sun Pharma: The stock remained under pressure for fourth consecutive day. The shares have fallen in 10 out of the last 12 trading session. Sell flow at FII desk today, dealers suggest a long-only fund active seller.

Britannia: The shares of the FMCG major ended in the green on Wednesday. The stock has gained in four out of the last eight trading sessions. The shares are near the 52-week high level of Rs 4,700 hit on May 8, 2023. Sources in the dealing room suggest delivery-based buying at a leading FII desk today.