Indiabulls Real Estate gains 11.5%, HNIs buy Shankara - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday

Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate ended 11.5 percent higher on Monday and has oscillated between gains and losses over the last nine trading sessions.

The stock gained traction on Monday on news of the NCLT order being reserved with regards to merger with Embassy Office Parks.

This was the stock's best single-day performance in the last two months.

Nearing A Key Level

Benchmark indices had their best single-day gain since April 5, with the Nifty 50 ending over 100 points higher and also closed near a key resistance level of 17,750.

Dealers indicate that banks were well bid in today's session with positive flows at the FII desk. Dealers also observed small buying traction in select midcap IT stocks.

Earnings will continue to dominate near-term trends, according to the dealing rooms.

17,800 - 17,900 on the upside will be a key resistance for the Nifty 50.

Besides Indiabulls Real Estate, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Aditya Birla Capital: Shares ended higher for the first time in five trading sessions after 1.1 percent of the company's equity changed hands in a large deal. Dealing room sources tell CNBC-TV18 that this is likely to be an internal transfer of shares within the company. The stock ended with gains of 1.5 percent.

Route Mobile: Shares ended 0.9 percent higher on Monday after a two-day drop. The stock has declined in five out of the last seven trading sessions. Dealers believe that selling pressure from a domestic mutual fund is mostly over.

Shankara Building Products: The stock ended with gains of over 4 percent on Monday and has now gained in three out of the last five trading sessions. This was also the best single-day gain in the stock in the last two months. Dealers said that HNIs were buyers in the stock in today's trading session.