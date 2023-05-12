HNIs buy Delta Corp, Indian Hotels falls for second session in a row - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

Shares of Delta Corp ended four percent higher on Friday, ending higher for the second session in a row. Dealers said that the HNIs were buyers in the stock in today's trade.

Markets continue to consolidate in a narrow range

The Sensex and Nifty 50 continue to consolidate in a narrow range, flows remain muted. The Nifty 50 resistance is seen at 18300 on the upside.

Banks continue to outperform the broader market, Private Banks well bid, Nifty Bank up nearly one percent.

Dealers suggest that the quarterly earnings will dominate the market in the near term.

Besides Delta Corp, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Indian Hotels: The stock remained under pressure for third consecutive day. A large block of 52 lakh shares is expected, likely clean out trade from a leading FII.

Aarti Pharma: The shares ended six percent higher on Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak. Dealer's suggest HNIs were buyers in the trade today.

IDFC First Bank: The shares of lender ended 1.5 percent higher, ending in the green for second session in a row. The stock has been consolidating off late, sell flows at FII desk today, gaining in four session in the last seven trading sessions.