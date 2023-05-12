English
HNIs buy Delta Corp, Indian Hotels falls for second session in a row - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

By Nimesh Shah   May 12, 2023 4:40 PM IST (Updated)
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 recovered from lows, and ended the last trading session of the week higher, making third straight weekly gains, led by financial and auto shares. The indices opened with minor cuts earlier in the session.

Shares of Delta Corp ended four percent higher on Friday, ending higher for the second session in a row. Dealers said that the HNIs were buyers in the stock in today's trade.

Markets continue to consolidate in a narrow range
The Sensex and Nifty 50 continue to consolidate in a narrow range, flows remain muted. The Nifty 50 resistance is seen at 18300 on the upside.
Banks continue to outperform the broader market, Private Banks well bid, Nifty Bank up nearly one percent.
Dealers suggest that the quarterly earnings will  dominate the market in the near term.
Besides Delta Corp, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:
Indian Hotels: The stock remained under pressure for third consecutive day. A large block of 52 lakh shares is expected, likely clean out trade from a leading FII.
Aarti Pharma: The shares ended six percent higher on Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak. Dealer's suggest HNIs were buyers in the trade today.
IDFC First Bank: The shares of lender ended 1.5 percent higher, ending in the green for second session in a row. The stock has been consolidating off late, sell flows at FII desk today, gaining in four session in the last seven trading sessions.
First Published: May 12, 2023 4:27 PM IST
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision.

