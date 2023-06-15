L&T Finance's best day since January, Asian Paints gains for fourth day - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

Focus will also be on the FTSE/Sensex rebalance on Friday, which will result in $270 million worth of inflows.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings gained for the fourth straight day on Thursday and ended with gains of nearly 5 percent. This was the stock's best single-day performance since January this year.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating some senior management changes to take place in the company soon.

L&T Finance Holdings is up nearly 15 percent this year and the move has taken its year-to-date advance to 31 percent.

Three-Day Winning Streak Ends

Benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday as the weekly options expiry volatility played its part in draging the Nifty 50 lower along with financial names.

The Nifty 50 index snapped a three-day winning streak, closing below the 18,700 mark. The Nifty Bank index was the underperformer, declining 1 percent.

Dealing room sources said that basket buying at a leading FII desk continued for the third straight trading session. Select large cap stocks also saw some market-at-close buying on Thursday.

Rate-sensitive stocks continued to outperform with the Nifty Realty index hitting a record high and stocks like Godrej Properties gaining 4 percent.

Focus will also be on the FTSE/Sensex rebalance on Friday, which will result in $270 million worth of inflows.

Besides L&T Finance Holdings, here are the stocks that were part of the dealing room chatter on Thursday:

PNB: The state-run lender ended lower for the second day in a row but managed to see some FII buying interest, according to the dealers. The stock is also part of the FTSE Rebalance, which will see buying of 4 crore shares on Friday.

HPCL & BPCL: HPCL's shares ended 1.4 percent higher on Thursday, while BPCL snapped a three-day losing streak to end 0.8 percent lower. However, both stocks were part of the basket buying at a leading FII desk. JPMorgan has also cut its crude oil price outlook to $81 per barrel.

Asian Paints: Another low crude price beneficiary, Asian Paints ended 0.7 percent higher, gaining for the fourth day in a row. Dealers indicate that the stock has seen strong buying interest at a leading FII desk and that it is likely to see heavy delivery volumes in today's trading session.