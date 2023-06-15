L&T Finance's best day since January, Asian Paints gains for fourth day - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

Focus will also be on the FTSE/Sensex rebalance on Friday, which will result in $270 million worth of inflows.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings gained for the fourth straight day on Thursday and ended with gains of nearly 5 percent. This was the stock's best single-day performance since January this year.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating some senior management changes to take place in the company soon.

L&T Finance Holdings is up nearly 15 percent this year and the move has taken its year-to-date advance to 31 percent.