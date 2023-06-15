CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsL&T Finance's best day since January, Asian Paints gains for fourth day Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

L&T Finance's best day since January, Asian Paints gains for fourth day - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday

L&T Finance's best day since January, Asian Paints gains for fourth day - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Thursday
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nimesh Shah  Jun 15, 2023 4:23:25 PM IST (Published)

Focus will also be on the FTSE/Sensex rebalance on Friday, which will result in $270 million worth of inflows.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings gained for the fourth straight day on Thursday and ended with gains of nearly 5 percent. This was the stock's best single-day performance since January this year.

Live Tv

Loading...

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating some senior management changes to take place in the company soon.
L&T Finance Holdings is up nearly 15 percent this year and the move has taken its year-to-date advance to 31 percent.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X