DCX Systems IPO: Share allotment likely to take place today

By CNBCTV18.com

The public issue comprised a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 100 crore.

Share allotment of Bengaluru-based DCX Systems, whose initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription between October 31 and November 2, is likely to be announced today.

If you applied for DCX Systems shares during the offer period, you can check your application status online by logging in to the official BSE website or the website of the official registrar of the DCX Systems IPO.

The official registrar appointed for DCX Systems IPO is Link Intime Pvt. Ltd. (www.linkintime.co.in). Keep your IPO application number and PAN details ready when you check your application status online.

DCX Systems, the electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses manufacturer, has seen a strong response from investors for its Rs 500 crore public issue.

The IPO was subscribed 69.79 times, receiving bids for 101.27 crore equity shares against 1.45 crore shares on offer.

While the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 84.32 times, the non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 43.97 times. Retail investors also showed huge interest in the IPO, with the retail segment getting subscribed 61.77 times.

The price band for DCX Systems IPO was fixed at Rs 197-207 per share. At least 75 percent of the IPO was reserved for qualified institutional investors, up to 15 percent for high net-worth individuals, and 10 percent for retail investors.

The public issue comprised of a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 100 crore.

DCX Systems said in its red herring prospectus that it plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards debt payment, funding working capital requirements, investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems to fund its capital expenditure expenses and general corporate purposes.