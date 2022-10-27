DCX Systems' IPO worth up to Rs 500 crore to hit Street soon — here's all you need to know

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Bengaluru-based DCX Systems is all set to launch an IPO, to raise up to Rs 500 crore, on Monday. Shares will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 197-207 in multiples of 72 for three trading days.

Bengaluru-based DCX Systems — a maker of cables and wire harness assemblies — is all set to roll out an IPO on Monday, October 31 to raise up to Rs 500 crore. The initial share sale, comprising fresh issuance of shares worth to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 100 crore by existing shareholders, will be available for bidding for three trading days ending November 2.

Here are some important things to know about the DCX Systems IPO:

Important dates: The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on November 7, and the listing of shares on bourses BSE and NSE on November 11.

Issue price: Potential investors will be able to bid for DCX Systems shares in a price band of Rs 197-207.

Lot size: Bidding of shares will be available in multiples of 72. That means bidding for one lot of shares will cost investors Rs 14,184-14,904.

Investor category: At least 75 percent of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional investors, up to 15 percent for high net worth individuals and 10 percent for retail investors.

Promoters: NCBG Holdings and Vng Technology are the promoters.

Financials: DCX is a profitable company. It saw a net profit of Rs 65.6 crore for the year ended March 2022 with revenue of Rs 1,102.3 crore.