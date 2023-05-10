English
Day trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — May 10

Day trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — May 10

Day trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — May 10
By Meghna Sen  May 10, 2023 6:56:23 AM IST (Published)

Sharing as the top picks for Wednesday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are Mahindra And Mahindra, EIH and City Union Bank

Indian shares ended flat with a negative bias on Tuesday. Nifty opened positive but some profit booking at higher levels led to flat closing for the day at 18,266 levels. Sector-wise, it was a mixed bag with buying seen in IT and auto sectors. Newly-listed Mankind Pharma share gained 31.86 percent post listing.

Live Tv

Loading...

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 3 points settling at 61,761, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 2 points to end at 18,266 levels. The gains from TCS, Reliance Industries, Coal India and Axis Bank were offset by losses in ITC, SBI, UPL, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and JSW Steel.
