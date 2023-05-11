Day trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — May 11

Sharing as the top picks for Thursday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Gail (India) Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed with gains in highly choppy trade on Wednesday following continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in index major such as Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 0.29 percent to close at 61,940.20. The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.27 percent to settle at 18,315.10, posting gains for a third day in a row.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Nestle and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers, whereas Infosys, SBI, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and Titan were the major laggards.

Nifty remained in a tight range throughout the session amid weakness in global markets. The index finally ended the day with marginal gains of 49 points at 18315 levels. Sectorially it was a mixed bag with Oil & Gas, Realty, and Auto being top gainers. Capital goods stocks rallied to record highs on the back of better-than-expected results and healthy order inflow," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.

"Global markets were subdued as worries loom over investors, ahead of US inflation data and ongoing debt ceiling negotiation. Further, China's shrinking imports, and slower export growth too casted doubt over the pace of the global economic recovery. We expect the market to remain in a range on account of global uncertainties, however, stock-specific action is likely to continue," Khemka added.

Nifty view by Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

"Nifty witnessing a slightly volatile session ended the day near 18300 zone with most of the frontline stocks moving sideways maintaining their trend intact. As said earlier, Nifty index has the next important hurdle of 18350-18400 levels on the upside whereas downside 18200 would be maintained as the crucial support zone and would need to wait and watch for further developments."

Bank Nifty

"Bank Nifty witnessed resistance near the 43350 zone during the session and with 42500 levels maintained as the important support zone, one need to check for the 43700-43800 levels above which the upward momentum would be triggered for fresh movement in the coming days. The support for the day is seen at 18200 levels while the resistance is seen at 18450 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 42800-43700 levels."

Stock picks

Gail (India): Buy Gail at Rs 109, Stop loss at Rs 115, Target price Rs 107

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: Buy DCAL at Rs 124, Target price Rs 121, Stop loss Rs 132

Hindustan Aeronautics: Buy HAL at Rs 2,954, Target price Rs 3,070, Stop loss Rs 2,910

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 18200/18150

Resistance - 18450/18500

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 42800/42750

Resistance – 43700/43750