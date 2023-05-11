English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsDay trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — May 11

Day trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — May 11

Day trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — May 11
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 11, 2023 7:12:39 AM IST (Published)

Sharing as the top picks for Thursday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Gail (India) Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed with gains in highly choppy trade on Wednesday following continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in index major such as Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 0.29 percent to close at 61,940.20. The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.27 percent to settle at 18,315.10, posting gains for a third day in a row.
ALSO READ: Zomato shares rise after Motilal Oswal says ONDC poses no threat for now unless...
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X