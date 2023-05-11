Day trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — May 11

3 Min(s) Read
Sharing as the top picks for Thursday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Gail (India) Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
Domestic equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed with gains in highly choppy trade on Wednesday following continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in index major such as Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank.
The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 0.29 percent to close at 61,940.20. The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.27 percent to settle at 18,315.10, posting gains for a third day in a row.