Day trading guide for May 25: Tata Power to Suzlon — stocks to buy or sell today

The domestic equity market ended lower in the volatile session on Wednesday (May 24). At close, the Sensex was down 208.01 points or 0.34 percent at 61,773.78, and the Nifty settled 62.60 points or 0.34 percent lower at 18,285.40. As many as 1,643 shares advanced, 1,727 shares declined, and 125 shares were unchanged.

Among sectors, the metal index slipped 1 percent, Bank shed 0.5 percent, while the pharma index added 1 percent and the power index up 0.6 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. However, gainers included Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ITC, IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp.

“Weakness in global markets dragged domestic indices down as the overhang of US debt ceiling negotiation influenced sentiments. Nifty opened lower and witnessed selling pressure throughout the session to close with a loss of 63 points at 18285 levels. Broader markets were mixed with Midcap 100 up 0.2% while small-cap 100 ended flat to negative. Most sectors ended in green with Pharma and Consumer Durables up 1% each. Domestic markets have taken pause with Nifty facing minor resistance at a higher level of 18400-450 zones. However, the overall positive structure remains intact, with a view of buy on dips. Globally, Investors would also take direction from the Fed meeting minutes to be released later today,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.

Nifty and Bank Nifty view by Kunal Shah and Rupak De of LKP Securities:

Nifty

The Nifty index has been firmly held by bears, indicating their strong control over the market. The index is currently facing significant resistance at the level of 18400, which has proven to be a challenging barrier to overcome. The ongoing battle between bulls and bears has resulted in the index trading within a consolidated range between 18200 and 18400 levels. However, a break above or below this range has the potential to trigger trending directional moves in the market. Traders and investors should closely monitor the index for a potential breakout or breakdown, as it may indicate a shift in market sentiment and the beginning of a new trend.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty closed with selling pressure, breaking below the previous consolidation level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in a bearish crossover, indicating a negative sentiment. The support level is placed at 43,500; a fall below 43500 may trigger further correction in the Bank Nifty. Resistance levels are situated at 43,700 and 44,000, where call writers are waiting with their positions.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has a buy recommendation on MUKAND and KRBL, while Anuj Gupta has a buy recommendation on Tata Power and Suzlon for today's trading session. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh:

1. Buy MUKAND LTD at 122, stop loss 120, target price 129

2. Buy APTECH LTD at 483, stop loss 477, target price 497

3. Buy KRBL at 416, stop loss 410, target price 427

Stock picks by Anuj Gupta:

1. Buy Tata Power, stop loss 199, target price 220

2. Buy Suzlon, stop loss 8.80, target price 12

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 18200/18150

Resistance - 18400/18450

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 43300/43250

Resistance – 43100/43150