Day trading guide for May 25: Tata Power to Suzlon — stocks to buy or sell today

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Prabhudas Lilladher's Vaishali Parekh has a buy recommendation on MUKAND and KRBL, while Anuj Gupta has a buy recommendation on Tata Power and Suzlon. Check out the targets and stoploss

The domestic equity market ended lower in the volatile session on Wednesday (May 24). At close, the Sensex was down 208.01 points or 0.34 percent at 61,773.78, and the Nifty settled 62.60 points or 0.34 percent lower at 18,285.40. As many as 1,643 shares advanced, 1,727 shares declined, and 125 shares were unchanged.

Among sectors, the metal index slipped 1 percent, Bank shed 0.5 percent, while the pharma index added 1 percent and the power index up 0.6 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.