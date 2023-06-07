Day trading guide for today: Three buy or sell stocks for Wednesday — June 7

Sharing as the top picks for Wednesday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are GNA Axles Ltd, Rites Ltd and Grasim Industries Ltd.

Nifty opened flat and remained under pressure throughout the day. However, in the last half hour index recovered from the day’s low to close with minuscule gains (5 points) at 18,599 levels. Sectorially, it was a mixed bag with buying seen in Realty and Auto stocks.

UltraTech Cement, Divis Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim Industries and Axis Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, ONGC and Wipro.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.3 percent and smallcap index added 0.5 percent.

"Defence companies including shipyards are in the limelight as both the US Defence Secretary and German Defence Minister are in India to strengthen the defence partnership. Along with Technology transfer, they are also exploring several deals to Make in India. The IPO market is in buzz again with Ikio Lightning hitting the street today with a price band of Rs 270-285," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.

Indian equities are facing a struggle at higher levels. FIIs too have been sellers for the past 3 days, thus capping the upside. With the RBI policy outcome now nearing, we expect market to remain cautious in the near term with action shifting to interest-sensitive sectors," Khemka said.

View on Nifty and Bank Nifty from Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities —

Nifty

During the observed period, the Nifty index exhibited high levels of volatility, but its movement was confined within a narrow range. On the daily chart, it formed a doji candle, indicating indecision in the market. As a result, the overall trend is expected to remain sideways, with the index not showing a clear direction in its movement. In terms of levels, there is a support level at 18,500, which suggests a potential floor for the index, while a resistance level is identified at 18,665, indicating a barrier to further upward movement.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty exhibited high volatility while trading within a narrow range during the observed period. On the daily chart, it formed a doji candle, signaling market indecision. This suggests that the overall trend is expected to remain sideways, without a clear direction in the index's movement. A support level is identified at 44,000, and if the index falls below this level, it might correct down towards 43,700. On the other hand, resistance levels are observed at 44,300 and 44,500, acting as barriers to further upward movement.

Stock picks

Sharing as the top picks for Wednesday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are GNA Axles Ltd, Rites Ltd and Grasim Industries Ltd.

GNA Axles: Buy at Rs 775, Target Price Rs 795, Stop Loss Rs 763

Rites: Buy at Rs 382, Target Price Rs 397, Stop Loss Rs 374

Grasim Industries: Buy at Rs 1766, Target Price Rs 1830, Stop Loss Rs 1730

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 18500/18450

Resistance - 18750/18800

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 43800/43750

Resistance – 44500/44550