Day trading guide for today: Three buy or sell stocks for Wednesday — June 7

By Meghna Sen  Jun 7, 2023 7:36:07 AM IST (Published)

Sharing as the top picks for Wednesday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are GNA Axles Ltd, Rites Ltd and Grasim Industries Ltd.

Nifty opened flat and remained under pressure throughout the day. However, in the last half hour index recovered from the day’s low to close with minuscule gains (5 points) at 18,599 levels. Sectorially, it was a mixed bag with buying seen in Realty and Auto stocks.

UltraTech Cement, Divis Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim Industries and Axis Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, ONGC and Wipro.
The BSE midcap index rose 0.3 percent and smallcap index added 0.5 percent.
X