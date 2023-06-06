Day trading guide for today: Sun Pharma to Tata Steel — 5 buy or sell stocks for June 6

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Greaves Cotton, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on Tata Steel, Sun Pharma. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Domestic equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Monday with Nifty around 18,600. At close, the Sensex was up 240.36 points or 0.38 percent at 62,787.47, and the Nifty was up 59.70 points or 0.32 percent at 18,593.80. On the sectoral front, auto and capital goods indices surged 1 percent each, while some selling was seen in IT and FMCG names.

From the Nifty pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Grasim Industries were biggest gainers, while losers included Divis Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Nestle India and BPCL.

“Global sentiments improved after the US reported impressive jobs data, thus, raising hope for a rate hike pause by the US Fed in its upcoming meeting. Meanwhile, OPEC+ decided to reduce overall production targets till 2024 by a further 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), which could keep crude prices firm. Nifty opened higher and remained in positive territory throughout the session to close with gains of 60 points at 18594 levels. Northbound Journey continued in Mid and Small-cap stocks . Markets would react to Services PMI data, which would be released globally later today,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.

“Nifty is gradually inching higher towards its life highs supported by smart gains index heavyweights. Auto and financials are likely to be in focus ahead of the RBI policy meeting this week and are expected to remain in momentum,” Khemka added.

Nifty and Bank Nifty views from analyst Kunal Shah of LKP Securities

Nifty

The Nifty index is currently experiencing a sideways trend, indicating a lack of clear direction in its price movement. This sideways movement is accompanied by low trading volumes, suggesting a relatively lower level of market participation and activity.The index has a support level at 18550, indicating a price level where buyers have shown interest and may provide a foundation for potential price rebounds. On the other hand, there is a resistance level at 18660, acting as a barrier for upward movements and where sellers may become more active. Despite the sideways trend, the overall undertone of the market remains bullish. This suggests that the prevailing sentiment favors buying opportunities on dips or temporary price declines. Investors are advised to adopt a "buy on dip" approach, indicating a strategy of purchasing the Nifty index when it experiences short-term pullbacks.

Bank Nifty

The index lackluster movement ahead of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) policy announcement, suggests that market participants were cautious and waiting for guidance from the central bank. The HDFC twins, likely referring to HDFC Bank and HDFC Limited, had a negative impact on the Bank Nifty index during the session. The performance of these stocks influenced the overall movement of the index. Based on the current scenario, the Bank Nifty index is expected to continue to trade within the range of 43700-44300. This suggests that the index is likely to move sideways, lacking a clear trend. However, it's important to note that a break on either side of this range can lead to a directional move, potentially indicating a shift in the market sentiment and momentum.

Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh

1. Greaves Cotton: Buy at 135, Stop Loss 132, Target Price Rs 143

2. KPI Green: Buy at 515, Stop Loss 506, Target Price 535

3. VA Tech Wabag: Buy at 476, Stop Loss 468, Target Price 492

Stock picks by Anuj Gupta

1) Sun Pharma: Buy Sun Pharma, Stop Loss 974, Target Price 1055

2) Tata Steel: Buy Tata Steel, Stop Loss 107, Target Price 114

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 18500/18450

Resistance - 18750/18800

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 43700/43650

Resistance – 44500/44550