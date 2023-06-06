Day trading guide for today: Sun Pharma to Tata Steel — 5 buy or sell stocks for June 6

By Meghna Sen

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Greaves Cotton, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on Tata Steel, Sun Pharma. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Domestic equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Monday with Nifty around 18,600. At close, the Sensex was up 240.36 points or 0.38 percent at 62,787.47, and the Nifty was up 59.70 points or 0.32 percent at 18,593.80. On the sectoral front, auto and capital goods indices surged 1 percent each, while some selling was seen in IT and FMCG names. Live Tv Loading...

From the Nifty pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Grasim Industries were biggest gainers, while losers included Divis Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Nestle India and BPCL. “Global sentiments improved after the US reported impressive jobs data, thus, raising hope for a rate hike pause by the US Fed in its upcoming meeting. Meanwhile, OPEC+ decided to reduce overall production targets till 2024 by a further 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), which could keep crude prices firm. Nifty opened higher and remained in positive territory throughout the session to close with gains of 60 points at 18594 levels. Northbound Journey continued in Mid and Small-cap stocks . Markets would react to Services PMI data, which would be released globally later today,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.