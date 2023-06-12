Day Trading Guide: IRCTC, BEL, Paytm among 10 stock recommendations for Monday

Sharing as the top picks for Monday, analysts have recommended as many as 10 stocks to buy. Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a buy recommendation on Bharat Electronics, Balrampur Chini Mills, Paytm, while Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has a ‘Buy’ on BHEL, M&M. Check out the targets and stoploss

Markets settled almost flat for the second consecutive week amid mixed cues. Both the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, closed almost unchanged at 18,563.40 and 62,625.63 levels, respectively. Meanwhile, key sectoral indices witnessed a mixed trend wherein auto, energy and realty posted decent gains while IT and FMCG ended lower. Amid all, the broader indices managed to outperform for yet another week and gained in the range of 0.5 percent-1.2 percent.

"All eyes are now on the US Fed policy outcome for cues, which is scheduled on June 14. In the following sessions, the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan will also announce their policy decision. On the macroeconomic front, participants will be tracking IIP data, CPI Inflation and WPI Inflation during the week. Apart from these factors, the updates on progress of the monsoon will also remain on their radar," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research at Religare Broking.

View on Nifty, Bank Nifty from Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities —

Nifty

After a weak expiry session yesterday, Nifty opened flat and selling pressure was seen in the index, and nifty closed at 18563 in spot. The undertone of the index has turned sideways from bullish, where 18500 in spot remains the support where maximum open interest has been seen in put data and 18700 is the new resistance for the nifty where maximum call writing is been seen .A break on either side of the levels ,can lead to further trending moves in the index, till then nifty will remain in consolidation phase.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index is currently experiencing selling pressure as the bears maintain their control at higher levels. The resistance zone between 44300 and 44500 has proven to be strong, preventing the index from making significant upward moves.On the downside, there is a support level at 43700, which has the potential to act as a buying opportunity. If the index manages to hold above this support level, it could attract buyers who see it as a favorable entry point.It is important to monitor the price action around these key levels, as a break above the resistance zone or a breach below the support level could indicate a potential change in the market sentiment and trigger further directional moves.

Sharing as the top picks for Monday, analysts have recommended as many as 10 stocks to buy. Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a buy recommendation on Bharat Electronics, Balrampur Chini Mills, Paytm, while Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has a ‘Buy’ on BHEL, M&M. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Here's the list —

1) Bharat Electronics : Buy at Rs 115 level, Stop Loss at Rs 104 level, Target Price at Rs 135 level

2) Balrampur Chini Mills - Buy at Rs 400 level, Stop Loss Rs 380 level, Target Price at Rs 440 level

3) Paytm - Buy at Rs 800 level, Stop Loss Rs 758 level, Target Price at Rs 880 level

4) IRCTC - Buy at Rs 630 level, Stop Loss Rs 600 level, Target Price at Rs 680 level

5) ​BHEL: Buy at Rs 85.8 level, Target Price at Rs 92 level Stop Loss: Rs 82 level

6) HFCL: Buy at Rs 70 level, Target Price at Rs 95 level, Stop Loss Rs 60 level, Holding period: 6-8 weeks

7) Hindustan Oil Exploration: Buy at CMP, Target Price at Rs 260 level, Stop Loss Rs 180 level

8) Aditya Birla CAPITAL: Buy at Rs 173.95 level, Target Price at Rs 186 level, Stop Loss Rs 166 level

9) M&M: Buy at Rs 1371.85 level, Target Price at Rs 1460 level, Stop Loss at Rs 1320 level

10) Apl Apollo Tubes: Buying range: Rs 1223-1227 level, Target Price at Rs 1300 level, Stop Loss Rs 1170 level