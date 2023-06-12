Day Trading Guide: IRCTC, BEL, Paytm among 10 stock recommendations for Monday

By Meghna Sen

Sharing as the top picks for Monday, analysts have recommended as many as 10 stocks to buy. Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a buy recommendation on Bharat Electronics, Balrampur Chini Mills, Paytm, while Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has a ‘Buy’ on BHEL, M&M. Check out the targets and stoploss

Markets settled almost flat for the second consecutive week amid mixed cues. Both the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, closed almost unchanged at 18,563.40 and 62,625.63 levels, respectively. Meanwhile, key sectoral indices witnessed a mixed trend wherein auto, energy and realty posted decent gains while IT and FMCG ended lower. Amid all, the broader indices managed to outperform for yet another week and gained in the range of 0.5 percent-1.2 percent. Live Tv Loading...

"All eyes are now on the US Fed policy outcome for cues, which is scheduled on June 14. In the following sessions, the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan will also announce their policy decision. On the macroeconomic front, participants will be tracking IIP data, CPI Inflation and WPI Inflation during the week. Apart from these factors, the updates on progress of the monsoon will also remain on their radar," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research at Religare Broking. View on Nifty, Bank Nifty from Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities — Nifty After a weak expiry session yesterday, Nifty opened flat and selling pressure was seen in the index, and nifty closed at 18563 in spot. The undertone of the index has turned sideways from bullish, where 18500 in spot remains the support where maximum open interest has been seen in put data and 18700 is the new resistance for the nifty where maximum call writing is been seen .A break on either side of the levels ,can lead to further trending moves in the index, till then nifty will remain in consolidation phase.