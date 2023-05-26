Day trading guide for today: JSW Steel to Rites — stocks to buy or sell on May 26

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Rites, Jubilant FoodWorks, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on JSW Steel, Tata Power. Check out the targets and stoploss

The domestic equity market ended marginally higher at Thursday’s closing after juggling between losses and gains for most of the session. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended 98.84 points higher at 61,872.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 35.75 points to close at 18,321.15. Broader market indices also gained towards the end of the session, despite volatility amid monthly F&O expiry.

Except for metal and PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with the Realty index up 1 percent, while auto, capital goods, FMCG and power up 0.5 percent each.