Day trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — May 17

Sharing as the top picks for Wednesday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and Borosil Renewables Ltd.

Domestic equity markets closed in the red in trade Tuesday as a slide in banking, financial, and auto sectors offset the optimism from favourable domestic inflation data and persistent foreign institutional buying in equities. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex closed 413 points or 0.66 percent lower at 61,932. The broader NSE Nifty declined 112 points or 0.61 percent to settle at 18,286.

Asian shares gave up early gains today as the latest data showed China’s economy is weaker than expected, with domestic demand failing to bounce back as much as hoped for after the Covid-19 pandemic. Traders remain cautious and reluctant to make significant moves amid worries over a standoff on raising the US government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit. European shares were little changed today as investors' concerns resurfaced that interest rates in the eurozone would stay higher for longer to curb inflation.

Private weather forecaster Skymet has said that the arrival of the monsoon in India might be delayed this year. In a tweet, Jatin Singh, Managing Director, Skymet said that monsoon onset looks "feeble and delayed." He also said that hot weather will continue deep into June this year.