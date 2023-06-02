Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for June 2 — Friday

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Manappuram Finance, Zydus Lifesciences, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on Wipro. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Domestic equities opened positive but ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday amid profit booking by investors on the back of strong Q4 GDP data released post-market hours on yesterday. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex fell 193.70 points to 62,428.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 46.65 points lower to settle at 18,487.75.

While heavyweight sectoral indices Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services fell sharply, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty ended with strong gains.

Markets are witnessing profit booking for the last two days and we expect this consolidation to continue in the near term. Q4FY23 result season has ended on a healthy note, with earnings driven by Financials and Auto. Now the focus will shift to Macro data to be released globally as well as domestically which would provide future direction to central banks in their upcoming meetings," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.

Nifty and Bank Nifty views from Rupak De and Kunal Shah of LKP Securities —

Nifty

The Nifty index experienced a limited movement, staying within a certain range throughout the day. However, the closing saw a prevalence of selling pressure. The overall sentiment in the market is expected to remain negative until the Nifty index manages to surpass the 18500 level. If the index fails to move back above this level, it could potentially lead to a correction in the market. On the downside, there is support expected around the range of 18300-18350. Conversely, resistance can be anticipated at the higher end around 18650.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index remained under the control of bears as they maintained their grip on the market. Selling pressure was observed from the resistance zone around 44200, suggesting that sellers were active at that level. If the index sustains below the level of 44,000, it could indicate further downside potential. In such a scenario, the index may witness a decline toward the support zone around 43,500-43,400.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Manappuram Finance, Zydus Lifesciences, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on Wipro. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh:

1. Manappuram Finance Ltd: Buy Manappuram Finance at Rs 113, stop loss at Rs 110, target price at Rs 121

2. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd: Buy Zydus Lifesciences at Rs 513, stop loss at Rs 504, target price at Rs 535

3. Rites Ltd: Buy Rites at Rs 381, stop loss at Rs 374, target price at Rs 396

Anuj Gupta’s stock picks:

1. Tata Motors: Buy Tata Motors, stop loss at Rs 515, target price Rs 570

2. Wipro: Buy Wipro, stop loss Rs 392, target price Rs 440

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 18400/18350

Resistance - 18650/18700

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 43500/43450

Resistance – 44200/44250