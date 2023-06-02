English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsBuy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for June 2 — Friday

Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for June 2 — Friday

Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for June 2 — Friday
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 2, 2023 8:31:22 AM IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Manappuram Finance, Zydus Lifesciences, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on Wipro. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Domestic equities opened positive but ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday amid profit booking by investors on the back of strong Q4 GDP data released post-market hours on yesterday. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex fell 193.70 points to 62,428.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 46.65 points lower to settle at 18,487.75.

Live Tv

Loading...

While heavyweight sectoral indices Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services fell sharply, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty ended with strong gains.
"Markets are witnessing profit booking for the last two days and we expect this consolidation to continue in the near term. Q4FY23 result season has ended on a healthy note, with earnings driven by Financials and Auto. Now the focus will shift to Macro data to be released globally as well as domestically which would provide future direction to central banks in their upcoming meetings," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X