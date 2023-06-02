Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for June 2 — Friday

By Meghna Sen

CNBC-TV18 spoke to various experts and here's what they have to recommend for today's trading session. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Manappuram Finance, Zydus Lifesciences, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on Wipro. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Domestic equities opened positive but ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday amid profit booking by investors on the back of strong Q4 GDP data released post-market hours on yesterday. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex fell 193.70 points to 62,428.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 46.65 points lower to settle at 18,487.75.

While heavyweight sectoral indices Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services fell sharply, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty ended with strong gains. Markets are witnessing profit booking for the last two days and we expect this consolidation to continue in the near term. Q4FY23 result season has ended on a healthy note, with earnings driven by Financials and Auto. Now the focus will shift to Macro data to be released globally as well as domestically which would provide future direction to central banks in their upcoming meetings," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.