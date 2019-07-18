World hunger rises for third successive year

Progress in fighting world hunger has continued to stall. Last year, the number of malnourished people worldwide increased for the third year in succession to 821 million. That's according to a UN Food and Agriculture Organization report which says that reaching the target of zero hunger by 2030 will be "an immense challenge".

Malnutrition is most widespread in Africa where it affects 20 percent of the population while over 12 percent of people across Asia are also impacted by it. Another disturbing fact highlighted by the report is that around 2 billion people worldwide experience moderate or even severe food insecurity which puts them at a greater risk of malnutrition.