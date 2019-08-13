Where do people spend more time on social media?

On average global internet users spent 2 hours and 23 minutes on social media per day, though trends differed widely by country. In around half of the markets thatÂ Global Web Index surveyed, social media use had shrunk or plateaued in Q1 2019 when compared with 2018 figures.

Emerging markets continue to spend the most time on social networks during a typical day. This could be driven by the younger demographics of these markets, with the 16 to 24-year-old segment driving growth globally. The Philippines spent the most time connected to social networks, devoting just over four hours a day to the digital sphere. Nigeria, Mexico, and Turkey all typically spent over three hours a day on social media sites.

Some of the more developed markets show signs of a plateau which, in part, could be driven by the older demographics of these countries. During a typical day in Japan, people spend less than an hour staying connected digitally. Consequently, Japan also has one of the lowest birth rates in the world. Germany posts only slightly higher numbers, with users going on social media for just over an hour every day, while the UK and the US both spent closer to two hours per day engaging with social media.

As digital habits evolve, marketers and advertisers need to stay abreast of industry and demographic trends as the social media markets mature and become saturated in certain regions and countries.