These Indian cities use wifi the most

An survey of major Indian cities by analytics firm Open Signal shows that Hyderabad is whereÂ Indians spend the most time with their mobile devices (smartphone, tablet etc.) connected to a Wifi source. Mumbai and Delhi came second and fourth, respectively, with tech hub Bangalore taking third place.

According to Open Signal,Â it was mainly students who drove up the share of Wifi time in a city and Hyderabad came out on top because of the many universities located there, according to the source. There are 3,000 free hotspots adding to the already dense coverage of 60,000 Wifi networks in the city.

Other cities on the list included Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. Only university cities were part of the comparison.