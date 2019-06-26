India's foodgrain production hits record high. These are the most-produced grains

The overall production of foodgrains in the agri-based economy of India touched a record high of 283.37 million tonnes in FY19, the agriculture department said.

Of the foodgrains produced in 2018-19, production of rice reached an all-time high of 115.6 million tonnes, crossing the 114 million tonnes target set by the agriculture department.

“Rice production is at an all-time high. We had set a target of 114 million tonnes. But we expect the output to reach 115.6 million tonnes. There will be no shortage of foodgrains in the country. We will be able to export more if international markets are competitive,” a senior agriculture department official told The Economic Times on the condition of anonymity.