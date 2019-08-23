The most valuable bits of the Tata Group empire

Tata Group with annual revenue of $110 billion is home to some of Indiaâ€™s biggest companies. With a brand value of $19 billion, Tata is easily the most valuable and recognizable brand name from India.

But where is all that value generated? Looking at theÂ market capitalizations of Tataâ€™s biggest enterprises, Tata Consultancy Services sticks out as the most valuable part of the Tata Empire in terms of stock market-listed value. Publicly available stock by TCS was worth more than Rs 8 lakh crore as of Aug 21, 2019, almost three-quarters of the total listed value of Tata Group.

TCS, a major player in theÂ IT services sector, is also contributing most of the groupâ€™s profits at the moment, which is a fact Tata is trying to change. Tata debt is mostly held by three companies, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Motors,Â according to the Economic Times.

Titan Company, which produces consumer goods, came in second with almost Rs one lakh crore in market cap before household names Tata Steel (Rs 40,300 crore) and Tata Motors (Rs 38,600 crore).