Stockpiling Gold: The countries with the largest gold reserves

In June 2019, theÂ United States was the country with the largest gold reserves. The reserves of the US were over twice as large as those of second-placed Germany, and nearly four times as large as the reserves of number three, Italy. TheÂ largest producer of gold worldwide, China, ranked sixth, with a gold reserve of almost 2,000 metric tons. In 2018, the country mined roughly 400 metric tons of gold, or nearly 100 tons more thanÂ Australia, the second-largest gold producer in the world.

With the uncertainty on the stock market caused by political and economic unrest and the continued low-interest rates, gold has sparked the interest of many an investor. As the international gold price has remained relatively stable in the past few years, gold has provided them with an interesting alternative investment option.