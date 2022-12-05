Shreehas Tambe appointed as managing director and CEO of Biocon Biologics

Shares of Biocon Ltd ended at Rs 279.05, down by Rs 4.65, or 1.64 percent on the BSE.

Biocon Ltd on Monday said its subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) has appointed Shreehas Tambe as the managing director and chief executive officer of the company from December 5, 2022.

Presently, Tambe is serving as deputy chief executive officer of Biocon Biologics. He will lead BBL in realising its goal of being a global biosimilar leader. Tambe takes over from Dr Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-independent director on the board of BBL, the company said in an exchange filing.

As deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics since March 2021, Tambe has played an important and very effective role in supporting Dr Arun Chandavarkar to steer the company towards sustainable growth and build a strong foundation for the future, it said.

Both have also played an integral role in Biocon Biologics’ historic acquisition of Viatris’ global biosimilars business and the strategic alliance with Serum Institute Life Sciences (SILS), which will drive BBL’s future growth and create long-term value for all its stakeholders.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said Tambe's demonstrated track record of business success, and deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role.

Mazumdar-Shaw said Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced executive leadership team in building a future-ready, world-leading biosimilars player and a well-recognised global brand that is committed to impacting global healthcare.

Tambe has been with Biocon since 1997 and has held diverse leadership and operational roles. Over the past 25 years, he has helped build and shape Biocon's biosimilars business and spearheaded the Group’s strategic capital investments, including its first overseas facility in Malaysia.

Tambe said it has been an absolute privilege to have participated in the evolution of Biocon from an enzyme company to a global biopharmaceutical enterprise. As a company, Biocon has always pushed boundaries, challenged status-quo, and Dared to Dream - Big! The recent acquisition of Viatris’ global biosimilars business, is a game-changing event in our journey.

Tambe has also been instrumental in securing regulatory approvals and enabling the successful launch of several of the company's biosimilar assets in global markets such as the US and EU.

He holds a master's degree in Bioprocess Technology from the Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT), University of Mumbai and has also studied Pharmaceutical Sciences & Technology at the University of Pune. He was conferred the coveted Distinguished Alumnus Award (Professional) by his alma mater, the prestigious ICT, Mumbai, in 2020.

Dr Arun Chandavarkar, the outgoing MD of Biocon Biologics, said, “It’s been my privilege to have led Biocon and now, Biocon Biologics through many pivotal moments and pioneering achievements over my three-decade association with the company.”