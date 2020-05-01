  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Data
Data

Sebi penalises two persons in WhatsApp leak case related to quarterly results

Updated : May 01, 2020 09:36 AM IST

In an order, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 15 lakh each on Neeraj Kumar Agarwal and Shruti Vishal Vora.
Earlier, the regulator penalised them for releasing unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) related to financial results of Bajaj Auto through WhatsApp messages.
As per the PIT norms, any person who is in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) is regarded as an insider.
Sebi penalises two persons in WhatsApp leak case related to quarterly results

You May Also Like

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement