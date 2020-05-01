Data Sebi penalises two persons in WhatsApp leak case related to quarterly results Updated : May 01, 2020 09:36 AM IST In an order, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 15 lakh each on Neeraj Kumar Agarwal and Shruti Vishal Vora. Earlier, the regulator penalised them for releasing unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) related to financial results of Bajaj Auto through WhatsApp messages. As per the PIT norms, any person who is in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) is regarded as an insider. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365