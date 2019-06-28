G20 Summit: How much host countries spend on security

World leaders have gathered in Osaka, Japan, for the G20 Summit on June 28-29. Since the summit sees the participation of top heads, ministers and diplomats of 20 countries, the security at the summit is said to be top notch.

In 2018, the G20 summit was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the Argentinian government spent about $773 crore, while in 2017, Germany spent around $967 crore for the two-day summit held in Hamburg.